Learn more about whiskey with the Fort Lauderdale Whiskey Society

Vodka soda. Rum and Coke. Gin and juice. For Chris, a Moscow mule. Everybody’s got a favorite drink. For plenty of people, only whiskey will do. Folks partial to that particular libation meet up monthly in the 954 to celebrate their favorite brand of booze.

Stephen Furst (as Kent Dorfman in “National Lampoon’s Animal House”): “Thanks, I needed that.”

You won’t see any “National Lampoon’s Animal House” antics when the Fort Lauderdale Whiskey Society gets together.

Bob Howell, Fort Lauderdale Whiskey Society: “It’s just basically a group of people who have a great love for whiskey, and we gather around and have meetups once a month at different bars around Fort Lauderdale.”

Folks thirsty for knowledge crowded into Stache to check out the latest brilliant batches.

Bob Howell: “Two to three brands come in where people come in and try a lot of different whiskeys from the United States, from Scotland, from places all over the world.”

You can learn a lot from the experts at these gatherings.

Like what is whiskey anyway?

Bob Howell: “Whiskey is a general category of a spirit made from grain. Under whiskey, there is scotch, bourbon, rye.”

That variety gives you a chance to dive deep into the whiskey world.

Christian, member: “You sort of get to expand your palette a little bit more every single time you come. You get to be pushed out of your comfort zone.”

Bob Howell: “We try to mix it up, so that people can try different things because that’s what we’re here for.”

You won’t be taking sips on an empty stomach.

There’s food available if you’re so inclined.

Getting a good buzz is not part of the equation here.

Bob Howell: “They’re pouring very small tastes, so you know that’s not what it’s about.”

Anyone can become a member of the whiskey society.

Just come to an event, buy an official tasting glass for $10 and you’re in.

The reasons for joining are obvious.

Keith, customer: “No. 1, the whiskey. No. 2, the friendships I’ve made through the club have really been pretty cool.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Fort Lauderdale Whiskey Society

www.ftlauderdalewhiskeysociety.com/

Stache Drinking Den + Coffee Bar

109 SW 2nd Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-449-1025

stacheftl.com/

