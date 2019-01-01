Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper among Hollywood’s triple threats

Back in the day, actors acted, directors directed and singers sang, but not anymore. True A-listers are able to do two, or even all three! We’ve got a look at Hollywood’s biggest triple threats!

Jonah Hill (as Ebay Customer): “I’m just trying to get these shoes back to my house so I can wear them.”

We first met Jonah Hill as a goldfish-boot lovin’ shopper in “The 40-Year-Old Virgin.”

But these days, there’s so much more on his resume.

Lucas Hedges (as Ian): “You think you’re pretty cool.”

This year, the two-time Oscar nominee got the chance to make his directorial debut with “Mid90s,” a coming-of-age drama about a loner kid who finds friends with neighborhood skateboarders.

He says it was a passion project.

Jonah Hill: “It took four years to have a story that really meant something to me that I could stand behind forever, and I know it was from my heart, and if no one likes it, at least I know it represents me.”

Tiffany Haddish (as Kai): “Stop it.”

Nora Dunn (as Eleanor): “No politics!”

Funny man Ike Barinholtz gets serious.

He starred in and directed “The Oath” this year.

The story revolves around an oath the administration is asking everyone to take, but when his family doesn’t all agree, the divide is toxic.

He says he had the idea during a Thanksgiving and made a movie about it.

Ike Barinholtz: “This movie is about how a family’s brains are breaking due to the crazy, cold political climate we’re in, and then the constant news cycle that’s just barraging us.”

Bradley Cooper (singing as Jack): “Maybe it’s time to take the old ways down.”

Oscar fave “A Star Is Born” dominated the box office and the music charts.

Mirroring the movie’s main theme, star and director Bradley Cooper gives this advice to anyone having a dream.

Bradley Cooper: “Never give up. If you have a dream, make sure you are relentless in pursuing it, because it’s going to be hard.”

And don’t forget his co-star.

Lady Gaga (singing as Ally): “I’m off the deep end, watch as I dive in.”

Lady Gaga didn’t just show off her mad vocal skills.

She was killin’ it as an actor, and come Oscar night, she may have a statue in each hand.

