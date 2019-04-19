La Centrale in Brickell puts Italian spin on Earth Day

Friday’s Deco show was kinda green. We love a good a theme. Monday is Earth Day, so Deco checked out a spot that’s going green for a good cause.

La Centrale in Brickell is going green for Earth Day to raise awareness for the environment.

Ivan Haller, La Centrale: “We believe that we have to do something for the Earth that we live on. There are alternatives. There are different offers out there to save the planet.”

The three-story food hall is kicking it off with a week of specials.

Ivan Haller: “We want to give you the experience of going to Italy without leaving Miami.”

Nothing says green quite like a fresh salad. At La Centrale, you can build your own, any way you want it.

And for every salad sold, they’ll plant a tree with the National Forest Foundation.

Ivan Haller: “The foundation will help the California wildfires to get the trees back to where all the trees were burned down last year.

Leonardo Pacheco, diner: “I think it’s a very good idea because you enjoy the food, or in this case the salad, and you’re helping other people to rebuild.”

Another fun program happening at the food hall are the pasta straws. All the bars and restaurants will be serving their drinks with this cool alternative.

Jonathan O’Connell, diner: “It surprisingly works really, really well. Paper straws tend to disintegrate when they stay inside drinks for really long periods of time, and this has not.”

And here’s something you won’t whine about. La Centrale will be offering complimentary wine testings.

And they’re specifically focusing on ones that are chemical-free.

Lynn O’Connell: “We got to try some of the organic wine that they have on site. It was very delicious, fruity, had some melon flavors. It did taste very pure, not heavy, like really light. Anything you can do to help the environment is worth trying.”

FOR MORE INFO:

La Centrale

Brickell City Centre

601 S Miami Ave., Suite 181-C

Miami, FL 33131

(305) 720-2401

www.lacentralemiami.com/whats-happening/2019/04/19/earth-week-edition/

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.