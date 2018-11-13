La Centrale brings the holiday spirit to Miami with Italy-inspired yurts

It’s 80 degrees out and the only snow we’ll be seeing is in our dreams. But alas, it’s actually the holiday season in South Florida. To really get into that festive feeling, we found a spot that’ll hit you where it yurts the most.

Myca Ferrer, director of marketing: “Prepare to be transported somewhere completely different, and you’ll walk away with something you haven’t found anywhere else here in the 305.”

That’s because these tents hail from the northern part of Italy. Well, actually they’re called yurts.

It’s feeling awfully festive at La Centrale Italian Food Hall in Brickell, and it’s not too early to talk about the holidays — it’s mid-November already!

Myca Ferrer: “La Centrale is taking the holidays to the next level. On the second floor, we have a winter village pop-up where you can book one of our festive, private yurts.”

And inside these tent-like things, you’re treated to a festive feast. Yeah — dinner in a yurt!

Myca Ferrer: “The food and the menu sort of replicates what you’d find in the northern part of Italy, kind of an Italian Alps sort of winter meal.”

An array of meats and cheeses, veggies, shrimp, skirt steak, cheese fondue … then for dessert — chocolate fondue.

That last one in particular is getting rave reviews.

Megan Valent, customer: “I love the chocolate fondue. It was awesome.”

Nicole Armeno, customer: “My favorite part was the chocolate. There were these figs you could dip in, and panettone you could also dip in. It was just really delicious.”

To drink, there’s chai bourbon punch along with a spiced rosé and spiced cider.

Myca Ferrer: “You can book one of our festive, private yurts the entire holiday season from now all the way until Jan. 5.”

We don’t exactly have a winter season in SoFlo. Unless you’re heading to the Alps, these yurts may be your best bet.

Nicole Armeno: “It’s cool to sort of bring a Christmas experience to Miami. I think it’s unique, and honestly, I’ve never been in anything like it before.”

Megan Valent: “It’s great time being in here. It’s nice to have somewhere where you can have that holiday feel that you don’t get in Miami often.”

The yurts seat anywhere from two to 12 people, and it’s $95 per person.

FOR MORE INFO:

La Centrale – Christmas Yurt Experience

601 S. Miami Ave. (2nd floor)

Miami, FL 33131

(305) 720-2401

https://lacentralemiami.com/whats-happening/2018/10/04/book-christimas-yurt-expericence-now/

