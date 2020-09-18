Key West’s iconic Sloppy Joe’s Bar reopens amid pandemic

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - An iconic bar in Key West has reopened its doors after a six-month closure.

Customers and some Ernest Hemingway look-a-likes returned to Sloppy Joe’s, Thursday night.

The famed bar, which had been closed since March 17, is currently operating at 50% capacity. The staff is enforcing social distancing and requiring patrons to wear face masks.

Coronavirus concerns had also forced the cancellation of the 40th Annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest. The event has been rescheduled for July of 2021.

