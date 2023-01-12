(WSVN) - Kate Winslet received praise after an interview clip with an 11-year-old aspiring reporter goes viral.

The Oscar-winning actor can be seen talking to Martha who is a child reporter for CNN affiliate ZDF.

“It is my first time,” said Martha.

“It is your first time doing it?” said Winslet.

The child responded yes.

“Ok, well, guess what? When we do this interview, it’s going to be the most amazing interview ever. And you know why? Because we’ve decided that it is going to be. So we’ve decided right now, me and you this is gonna be a really fantastic interview,” said Winslet. “You can ask me anything that you want and you don’t have to be scared. Everything is going to be amazing. Ok, you got this. Ok, let’s do it.”

The interview happened in London for Winslet’s new “Avatar” movie.

