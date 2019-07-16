Karting Miami opens at Dezerland Park with new electric go-kart tracks

Chris drives a Tesla, and he loves it. Now, he’s taking his electric car fetish to a recreational level. He headed to North Miami to check out the newest and longest indoor go-kart track, and of course, he got behind the wheel.

Karting Miami at Dezerland Park in North Miami is charging things up with two brand new electric go-kart tracks.

Robert Morris, director of marketing: “We wanted to have something for the kids to be able enjoy. It’s the largest electric track in South Florida. It’s 80,000 square feet. It’s over 1,300 linear feet of track combined between the two tracks.”

The kids’ track starts at $15 a race, and the larger track is $20, but let’s get to the most important question!

Chris Van Vliet: “How fast do these go-karts go?”

Robert Morris: “For the kids’ track, they are going to get a little bit over 30 miles an hour, and for the adult track — and for the older kids — they’re going to get over 40 miles an hour.”

And while you’re ripping around, you can take in these beautiful, handcrafted murals.

Robert Morris: “Basically feel like you’re driving through Wynwood when you’re going to see all of these great handcrafted murals throughout the track.”

They look great, but we’d rather see what they look like from the track.

Chris Van Vliet: “I feel the need … the need for speed!”

*Montage of Chris go-karting*

*Chris takes off his helmet*

Chris Van Vliet: “First of all, how about this hair? Second of all, I destroyed everybody. I mean, they were good and all, but I beat everybody.”

Karting Miami at Dezerland Park officially opens on Friday at 10 a.m.

You’re going to want to be there early because the first 100 people in line will receive free go-karting for a year!

It’s so strange getting back into your car after go-karting and having to take corners at a normal rate of speed.

FOR MORE INFO:

Dezerland Park

14401 NE 19th Ave. Dezerland Park Miami

North Miami, FL 33181

786-590-5000

https://dezerlandpark.com/

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.