K-pop stars BTS launch mobile game ‘BTS World’

(CNN) — Korean boy band BTS is launching a mobile game in which you can play the role of their manager.

The game, called BTS World, is designed by Netmarble, one of the largest mobile game companies in South Korea, and will officially launch on June 26, according to the company.

<매니저님을 위한 사전 체크리스트>📝

1. #BTSWORLD 는 6/26(수) 오후 6시(KST) 정식 오픈 예정이에요!

2. 사칭 앱이 많으니 조심하세요! ★앱아이콘 꼭 기억하기★

3. 쾌적한 플레이를 위해 기기 용량을 확보해주세요!

4. 에뮬레이터는 지원하지 않아요! #BTSWORLD 는 모바일로 즐겨주세요! pic.twitter.com/23MphUcwPf — BTS WORLD Official (@BTSW_official) June 25, 2019

The storytelling game sees players take over as BTS manager and work to grow the group’s career, earning access to exclusive photos and videos as they go.

Fans can already play a mini version of the game on the Netmarble website, in which the aim is to find the band a place to stay that fits the requirements of all seven members.

A promotional video was also posted online featuring a text message dialogue between members Jungkook and Jimin.

“Attention please,” says Jungkook. “It’s D-2 until the launch of the BTS World game.”

Jimin then replies: “Wow! Really?”

Then Jungkook invites fans to get involved.

“Dear my manager, it’s D-2,” he says. “Promise you’ll play the game with us?”

The game is the latest development in BTS’ rise to global fame.

The band’s Korean fan site alone has 1.44 million registered fans, and BTS have become a worldwide sensation.

Their two most recent two albums — “Love Yourself: Tear” and “Love Yourself: Answer” — each sold around 2 million copies. The former reached the top of the US Billboard 200 chart, becoming “the first primarily foreign-language No 1 album in over 12 years,” according to Billboard.

