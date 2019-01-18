Some see the glass half-full. Others see the glass half-empty. Johnnie-U sees the glass as a movie worth watching. He’s got Samuel L. Jackson’s latest on tap in this week’s Reel Review.

Hey, folks! Johnnie-U here. I’m just practicing my water harping, you know, with the glasses. I thought it was fitting because I’m reviewing “Glass,” M. Night Shyamalan’s new movie.

All right, now, in this movie, we re-meet the characters from “Unbreakable” and “Split,” played by Jackson, James McAvoy and Bruce Willis. They find themselves detained in a mental hospital where a doctor, played by Sarah Paulson, tries to convince them they are not superhuman.

The only problem is, Mr. Glass, played by Jackson, is devising a plan to use The Beast, one of the McAvoy character’s 24 personalities, to prove to the world that superheroes and villains really do exist. Now David Dunn (Willis) has to try and stop them.

Well, folks, for a trilogy whose filming spanned 19 years, I didn’t know what to expect, but I thoroughly enjoyed it. In a time when superheroes who wear tights and capes are ruling the box office, I think it’s clever to watch one that deconstructs the genre and gives it a new face.

“Glass” is exciting, intense at times — and twisty. Oh, and McAvoy is mesmerizing to watch as he morphs into his character’s multiple personalities, sometimes within the same shot. (I’ve been told I have a few myself.)

Well, guys, if you’re looking for a solid flick, “Glass” will not shatter your expectations, so hit theaters this weekend and check it out.

I’m Johnnie-U and this has been my movie review.

