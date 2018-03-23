When it comes to reviewing movies, no one puts their life on the line more than our Johnnie-U. He’s survived earthquakes, fires and giant rolling boulders. Who knows what might happen tonight when he reviews “Pacific Rim Uprising?”

Hey, folks, Johnnie-U here. I’m about to go see the new movie “Pacific Rim Uprising” — if those pesky kaiju let him. (Kaiju is a Japanese noun meaning “strange beast.”)

In this movie, war hero Stacker Pentercost’s son, Jake, is living his life stealing old robot parts when he’s caught in an illegally made jaeger. (That’s a big robot.) He’s forced back into becoming a instructor for young pilots.

But problems arise when the jaeger program is in jeopardy of being replaced by drones. To top it off, those darn kaijus find their way back, and now our hero has to team up with the new recruits to again try and save the world.

Well, folks, I gotta tell you: “Pacific Rim Uprising” was really horrible! The awesome special effects could not save this flick. It just felt slammed together. The story felt so stupid; everything seemed contrived. It was as if they made it up as they went along.

The characters were poorly developed. The fight scenes weren’t even exciting. Heck, even the humor in this movie was cheesy.

“Pacific Rim Uprising” did not rise above at all. I say, don’t even bother.

I’m Johnnie-U, and this has been my movie review.

