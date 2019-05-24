Johnnie-U says earthbound live-action ‘Aladdin’ no match for animated classic

Will Smith steps into Robin Williams’ shoes as the Genie in Disney’s new live-action “Aladdin,” but is his movie magical, or have us wishing for more? Deco’s magic man Johnnie-U is here with his Reel Review.

Hey, folks! Johnnie-U here, and I’m about to go see the new live-action remake of the Disney classic “Aladdin.”

Oooh, what’s this? A magic lamp? Let’s try it out. Oh well, almost.

Anyway, when I come back, I’m gonna tell you guys all about it.

All right, now, in this movie, in case you’ve been imprisoned in a magic lamp for the past 30 years, Aladdin, a poor old street rat, frees a Genie, played by Smith, and uses his wishes to become a charming prince in hopes of marrying a beautiful princess named Jasmine.

Oooh, I wanna play the Genie. Oh, this is heavy. Guys, help! This hat’s really heavy!

The only problem is, the evil sorcerer Jafar wants the lamp for his own sinister desires.

Whoa, guys! Check this out: I’m floating!

Well, folks, “Aladdin” was my all-time favorite Disney movie, but this one doesn’t even come in as a close second.

Not to say it wasn’t well done. The musical numbers were fun and nostalgic. The set design and costumes were just beautiful, but it was devoid of that magical wonderment that an animated movie can bring to life.

And as much as I love Will Smith, and he was a great Genie, this movie couldn’t bring the funny as well as the late Robin Williams could deliver.

Well, folks, I think the kiddies might like “Aladdin,” but if you’re as old as I am, you’ll much prefer the original. I think this Genie should have stayed in the lamp.

I’m Johnnie-U, and this has been my movie review.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.