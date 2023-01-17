HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band are coming to Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood for a one-night show on Feb. 15.

The show is part of Jimmy Buffett’s Second Wind Tour 2023.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band to Hard Rock Live in Hollywood to perform for the first time,” said Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment at Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming. “It is sure to be one of the biggest parties of the year, and we look forward to welcoming the Parrot Heads to this special venue for a memorable and iconic performance.”

Tickets go on sale Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. and start at $108. Tickets are available at www.myhrl.com.

