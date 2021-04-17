J-Lo, H.E.R. and Selena Gomez will headline a streamed concert to support Covid-19 vaccine distribution

(CNN) — Pop and rock stars are planning a global broadcast and streaming special to support equal vaccine distribution.

Hosted by Selena Gomez and featuring Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, and H.E.R., the “VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World” will take place on May 8.

It will be a part of Global Citizen’s Recovery Plan for the World campaign to end the pandemic and help people recover.

“The Concert to Reunite the World is celebrating the hope that COVID-19 vaccines are offering families and communities around the world,” Global Citizen said in a news release. “We are calling on world leaders to step up to make sure vaccines are accessible for all so we can end the pandemic for everyone, everywhere.”

The goal will be to “ensure equitable vaccine distribution around the world, tackle COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, and celebrate a hopeful future as families and communities reunite after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine,” according to the international advocacy group.

Multiple organizations and political leaders have supported the concert, including the World Health Organization (WHO), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and the State of California, the release said.

“I’m honored to be hosting VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World,” Gomez said in a statement. “This is a historic moment to encourage people around the world to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them, call on world leaders to share vaccine doses equitably, and to bring people together for a night of music in a way that hasn’t felt possible in the past year. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

The event will air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, CBS, YouTube, and iHeart broadcast radio stations and app. It will also be broadcast at 11 p.m. ET on FOX.

An extended version will be streamed on YouTube, including YouTubers Daniel El Travieso, Kati Morton, and ShootforLove.

This concert follows Global Citizen’s collaboration with Lady Gaga in April for the “One World: Together At Home” livestream concert that raised money to fight Covid-19.

