J.Lo at AAA: Star performer to finish tour in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Floridians, get ready to party with Jennifer Lopez this summer.

The multi-talented performer is closing out her “It’s My Party” tour at the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami.

Lopez is hitting 25 cities to celebrate her 50th birthday and is set to make a South Florida stop July 25.

Tickets for her AAA concert go on sale next Friday at 10 a.m.

