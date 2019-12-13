Infinite Space exhibit at ARTECHOUSE invites you to be part of the art

At most museums and art galleries, you better keep your hands to yourself — or else. But there’s a different kind of space here in SoFlo, where people are encouraged to become one with the art.

Every once in a while, we could all use a little space — and if you’re looking for an out-of-this-world experience, look no further than ARTECHOUSE in Miami Beach.

ARTECHOUSE spokesperson: “ARTECHOUSE is an innovative art space that is dedicated to showcasing artists who use technology as a medium, so all of our experiences here will either be immersive or interactive.”

This digital gallery is all about enjoying art in a brand-new way. You won’t find any paint here, but the walls are still super colorful and come to life before your very eyes.

ARTECHOUSE spokesperson: “Right now, we are showing the exhibit Infinite Space by Refik Anadol. It’s just playing with the concept of what is time, and what does space actually mean. And when you step into the spaces, we’ve heard several people say that time just doesn’t exist anywhere.”

Infinite Space is made up of several different rooms, and each one is meant to make you feel like you’re actually part of the art work.

That means you can step inside, take a seat, snap a pic and get a real hands-on experience.

ARTECHOUSE spokesperson: “We have several different elements that we use to make it feel like you’re kind of becoming a part of the room, whether it’s reflective mirrors or reflective floors. There’s actual mirrored cubes that you can step into, so there’s a lot of projections that are being used, a lot of different colors and a sound that is created from the data.”

In addition to the main gallery and the infinity cubes, the crème de la crème of this collection is the Infinity Room. It’s a fully mirrored space that uses tons of projection to make you feel like you’re in an alternate reality.

ARTECHOUSE spokesperson: “For you to just kind of escape reality and step into a completely different dimension. Everybody loses concept of reality and time inside of there, and it really allows you to explore your imagination.”

Infinite Space is meant to be a choose-your-own-adventure exhibit, meaning there’s no right or wrong way to explore the space. Just go with the flow.

Guest: “I loved how the moment that I went into the space, every moment I was in there, I was in the installation. No matter where I was stepping, I was fully consumed by it. ”

To infinity and beyond! you can visit Infinite Space at ARTECHOUSE now through Jan. 31.

FOR MORE INFO:

Infinite Space

ARTECHOUSE

736 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

www.miami.artechouse.com

