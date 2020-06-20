In video message, Dwayne Johnson encourages Broward grads to be leaders

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson delivered a special message to graduates of Broward County’s school district.

The film star and professional wrestling icon spoke to Broward County Public Schools students in a 13-minute video message posted to Instagram earlier this week.

Johnson encouraged graduating seniors to be leaders of the future.

“You guys are our empathetic, compassionate leaders who are going to lead us, who are going to be the ones responsible for answering the questions that we at this time — us adults, us responsible, compassionate adults — have a little challenging time right now answering,” he said,

Johnson shared the message on social media after a student asked him to be their commencement speaker.

Johnson also told seniors to enjoy their summer and to be “the hardest workers in the room.”

