In The Bag

What:

Celebrating SS19 by Ximena Kavalekas & checking out her new retail space at the Faena Bazaar on Miami Beach. Hello, lovah…. 👛

Why:

You know the song, “Girl On Fire,” by Alicia Keys? Well, she must have written the catchy tune for handbag designer, Ximena Kavalekas. There’s literally #NoStopping the woman. In fact, her success has been so meteoric, I actually have trouble keeping up with it and that’s what I do for a living. 😂

The first time I met Ximena back in 2016, her luxury handbag line was launching from a small room inside “The Fashion Workspace of Miami,” but my-oh-my, have things changed. Not only has she set up shop inside the world class Faena Bazaar, her handmade python accessories are being worn by the Who’s Who of Hollywood: Priyanka Chopra, Sofia Vergara, Sofia Carson and even fashion queen, Margherita Missoni. Speaking of…

Margherita, who happens to be a huge fan of Ximena’s, recently collaborated with her on a limited-edition handbag series. Going with Ximena’s signature #BoxBag style, the two women created “a simple yet sophisticated” petite suitcase-like design. I especially adore the colors of the #Capri, not to mention its decorative zigzag star stitching which is a combination of the duo’s initials: MM + XK — what a chic and fashionably witty idea. Its whimsical laser cut daisies are the perfect finishing touch #BeautifulBag.

If all that weren’t enough, Ximena’s purses are breezing their way through Bergdorf Goodman, Bloomingdales, NET-A-PORTER, Saint Germain, Moda Operandi, the retail elite list goes on and don’t even get me started on the editorials: Vogue Mexico, Vogue Brazil, Vogue India, Elle, People, US Weekly, DUJOUR, InStyle, Miami Magazine, Brickell Magazine, just to name a few. This is where the DJ pipes in: “This girl is on fire…”🔥🎼

Bloggers love Ximena, too. I’d include myself in that group, but television is my full-time job and blogging is what I do to express my love of fashion with, of course, Channel 7 as my partner in crime. Speaking of, Ximena is always supportive of local media, especially #DecoDrive and understands the importance of connecting on that kind of level. In fact, her second bag collaboration is with Miami Fashion Stylist extraordinaire, Elysze Held, who runs “The Magic City” when it comes to what and whom you should be wearing.

In full disclosure, Elysze styles for Deco Drive and her fab personality coupled with her elegant fashion sense is sure to produce the IT bag of the season. I can’t wait to see what Ximena & Elysze come up with. I better start saving my money now. Hmmm… what about a Go Fund Me fashion account ? In all seriousness…

I’m so happy for the success of the #XimenaKavalekas brand. Not only is it deserving, Ximena has stayed firmly planted in South Florida; making the Miami fashion scene better, brighter and exponentially more beautiful..you might say, Ximena has it all “In The Bag” and that’s why it’s one of my #FavoriteThings.

Where:

Ximena Kavalekas

inside Faena Bazaar

3rd Floor

3400 Collins Avenue

Miami, FL 33140

When:

Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday: 11am-6pm

or shop on-line www.ximenakavalekas.com

Be Social:

IG: @ximenakavalekas

FB: @ximenakavalekaspython

“A woman’s mind is as complex as the contents of her handbag; even when you get to the bottom of it, there is ALWAYS something at the bottom to surprise you!” — Billy Connolly

James Woodley Photography

featured purses in order: Weekender (small) Hot Pink Scaled Water Snake, XK x MM Capri, Angeles Red/Cheetah

pink dress @bcbg, two-piece animal outfit @born2dress_, flowery dress vintage @Betseyjohnson & puffy pink jacket @bcbg

Hair & Make-up: Odett Hernandez

Digital Editor: Jessie Neft-Swinger

Editor: Matthew “The Bag Man” Auerbach

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.