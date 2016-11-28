Imagine a picture book inspired by a John Lennon song

NEW YORK (AP) — Imagine a new picture book based on a famous song.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt told The Associated Press on Monday that it was publishing “Imagine,” inspired by the John Lennon classic of the same name and authorized by his widow, Yoko Ono. With illustrations by Jean Jullien, the book will feature Lennon’s lyrics as it tells of a young pigeon’s mission to advocate for peace.
“Imagine” comes out Sept. 21, the United Nations’ International Day of Peace. It will be released in partnership with Amnesty International, which will receive some of the proceeds.
In recent years, Bob Dylan’s “Blowin’ in the Wind” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Outlaw Pete” have also inspired picture books.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.