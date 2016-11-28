Imagine a picture book inspired by a John Lennon song

FILE - This 1971 file photo shows former Beatles singer and guitarist John Lennon at an unknown location. The draft of a two-page typed letter with handwritten annotations from John Lennon to Paul and Linda McCartney, thought to have been written in 1971 shortly after the Beatles' breakup, was sold by RR Auction, of Boston, Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, for nearly $30,000. (AP Photo, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Imagine a new picture book based on a famous song.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt told The Associated Press on Monday that it was publishing “Imagine,” inspired by the John Lennon classic of the same name and authorized by his widow, Yoko Ono. With illustrations by Jean Jullien, the book will feature Lennon’s lyrics as it tells of a young pigeon’s mission to advocate for peace.

“Imagine” comes out Sept. 21, the United Nations’ International Day of Peace. It will be released in partnership with Amnesty International, which will receive some of the proceeds.

In recent years, Bob Dylan’s “Blowin’ in the Wind” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Outlaw Pete” have also inspired picture books.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.