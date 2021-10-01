Shopping can sometimes be a little scary. At the mall in this story, it’s a total nightmare. It’s a real House of Horrors. Our own prince of darkness, Alex Miranda, is here to tell us all about it.

If you thought Kim Kardashian’s dress at the Met Gala was scary — well, actually, it was scary — this is so much worse.

House of Horror is back at International Mall in Doral. Oh, and they do have a Kim.

Tony Albelo, House of Horror: “This year, what we’ve done is we’ve taken over a complete vacant department store, over 180,000 square feet.”

I think we can all agree that those empty department stores were already creepy before they were haunted.

Alex Miranda: “What do you mean by really scary? I mean, like, am I screaming for my mom? What is going on?”

Tony Albelo: “Listen, we did some walk-throughs, and people were screaming for their moms, for their dogs, for their babies. People were screaming for everything. It is nuts.”

And sometimes, downright horrifying. At over 100,000 scare feet, this Halloween experience is the biggest in South Florida.

Alex Miranda: “You’ve got how many actors here?”

Tony Albelo: “Every night, between 50 and 70 actors.”

Split across four attractions, starting with “Mall Mayhem.”

Tony Albelo: “We embraced it, and we really took it to another level with mannequins and demented store clerks.”

Then, “Toxic Apocalypse.”

Tony Albelo: “An alien lifeforce has come down, and they have bombed the city, and now what we have is a wasteland of cityscapes, butcher shop, a morgue.”

“1455 Asylum”…

Tony Albelo: “You know how it is: the crazies take over the loony house, and it is all about medical issues.”

And the family-friendly “Scare X Studios.”

Tony Albelo: “It’s more of an interactive selfie place to kind of hang out and take pictures.”

But let’s not bury the lede. There’s a whole haunted carnival here, too.

Tony Albelo: “Unlimited carnival rides, carnival games, carnival food — elephant ears, our favorites. We haven’t had that in two years.”

Although the undead staff could really work on their customer service.

Tickets start at $25. House of Horror is open every day except Monday.

FOR MORE INFO:

House of Horror Haunted Carnival

Miami International Mall

1625 NW 107th Ave.

Doral, FL 33172

houseofhorrorcarnival.com

