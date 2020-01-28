Hop on the Veza Sur on Tour party bus for a unique view of Miami during Super Bowl week

For the rest of us peasants, we have to get in a regular cars and deal with extra ding dong drivers on the road this week, but we have a solution, and not only is it a lot of fun, it’s free, and that is Shireen’s favorite four-letter word.

Let’s get this party movin’ with Veza Rur on Tour.

Veza Sur Brewing Co. in Wynwood is making your commute around town super cool for Super Bowl week.

Rhett Dougherty, Veza Sur Brewing Co.: “It’s a pimped out party bus that takes you to some of the hottest events and activations around town during the busiest times of the year.”

Through Super Bowl Sunday, the bus will take you from Veza Sur to the Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center or Super Bowl Live at Bayfront Park.

Rhett Dougherty: “The experience is on the bus is total excitement. There’s music. There’s dancing, great vibes all around, and who knew Miami Beach traffic could be so fun?”

You can say that again. On this bus, party time is all the time!

You can enjoy a beer at Veza Sur before hopping on.

Then, make sure you say “Howdy” to all the onlookers who’ll totally be jealous they’re not riding, too.

Rhett Dougherty: “Definitely instills a bit of the FOMO feeling.”

Fear of missing out is a very real thing, so a ride on the party bus will solve that problem real quick.

Catherine Restrepo, bus rider: “The energy just kinda consumes you, and you project it out, and it’s showcasing what Miami is. I mean, music, Veza Sur, good people. It’s the perfect mix.”

Rhett Dougherty: “It gives you the opportunity to have a great time with your friends, ride on the bus, see lots of different parts of Miami and enjoy great beer while you’re doing it.”

The bus will be driving around Wednesday through Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more info, click the links down below.

FOR MORE INFO:

Veza Sur Brewing Co.

55 NW 25th St.

Miami, FL 33127

786-362-6300

vezasur.com/

