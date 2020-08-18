‘Hoops’ cast reminisce on their high school days in anticipation of Netflix animated show

It’s vulgar, raunchy and irreverent, but it sure is animated! And I’m not just talking about Shireen Sandoval.

The new comedy “Hoops” starts streaming on Netflix this Friday.

We dished with the all-star voice cast.

Jake Johnson (as Coach Hopkins): “They call us soft, they call us losers. I’ve said it, me and all your parents.

Coach Ben Hopkins is the worst, and he’s the main character of Netflix’s very R-rated show “Hoops.”

Jake Johnson (as Coach Hopkins): “It’s bad luck to end practice on a miss. shoots the basketball and misses twice]. Ah, [expletive] me!”

The new animated comedy is about a hilariously bad high school basketball team.

Jake Johnson voices Coach Hopkins.

Jake Johnson: “It just felt like a really fun screw-around project where we got to just go around and mess around in the booth.”

The feeling’s mutual for the talented cast of comedians and comedic actors.

Natasha Leggero: “We all kind of understand the idea of flow and improv, and we can add things, and all we kind of know each other.”

Rob Riggle: “The only thing that makes me sad about the animation is that I wish it was live-action because this is the exact type of cast I’d want to hang out with!”

They also told Deco what kind of students they were in high school.

Rob Riggle: “I was the C, B student who played sports and tried to mask my insecurities.”

Natasha Leggero: “I feel like I spent a lot of time out in the hallway.”

Ron Funches: “Yeah, I was the same way — I was a floater. I never really had a clique, but I knew a lot of the different cliques and had a free pass to move between cliques.”

Cleo King was in band back in the day, and her teacher sounds rather unpleasant.

Cleo King: “He wanted to know who played the wrong note, and because I was first chair, he told me I had to tell him who played it or take a paddle. They were still paddling kids!”

Jake Johnson: “Wait, what? Take a paddle?!”

Same, Jake. Same.

Dude sounds like J.K. Simmons in “Whiplash.”

Cleo King: “That day is the day I quit. I quit trumpet. I quit playing. I quit.”

Good decision.

Basketball is of course back in real life.

Ron Funches totally impressed himself by turning some NBA talk into a promo for “Hoops.”

Ron Funches: “It’s just nice to have something normal and fun and takes you away from what’s going on in the world. The NBA has been that for me, and I hope this show can be that for people as well. I’m good at this job!”

