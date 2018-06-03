Honey Sesame Chicken/Belkys

(WSVN) - We’re whipping up a dish with some Far East flair. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Honey Sesame Chicken

Ingredients:

2 chicken breasts, sliced into cubes

1 tsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp powdered garlic

1 tbs sesame oil

2 tbs honey

1 tbs soy sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Sesame seeds and scallions for garnish

Method of Preparation:

– Mix all ingredients together and then add cubed chicken. Toss to coat and let marinate for 20 to 30 minutes in the refrigerator.

– Place in a pan on high heat. Don’t touch until the sides of the chicken turn from pink to white. Turn one over, and if it’s brown and caramelized on one side, turn the rest of the pieces over. Lower heat to medium and cook another few minutes until the chicken is cooked through.

To Plate:

Garnish with sesame seeds and chopped scallions. Serve as is or with rice.

Serves: 4

