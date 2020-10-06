Holy Mackerel Brewery in Wilton Manors feeds first responders complimentary meals

First responders: They put their lives on the line for us every day, but even firefighters, police and nurses have to eat, and one Broward spot is making sure they do free of charge.

These firefighters know where they’re going — straight to Holy Mackerel Brewery in Wilton Manors, where their meals are on the house.

Frank Barecich, Holy Mackerel: “We are feeding all of the first responders that come in for either dine-in or takeout a complimentary meal.”

If you’re out there taking care of us, Holy Mackerel will take care of you.

Frank Barecich: “Police officers, firefighters, nurses, if you’re in uniform and you’re helping us out during this time, we’re here to help you out.”

This is no one and done deal.

Frank Barecich: “They come back every single day if they want. We see a lot of them multiple times every single week.”

Even workers who can’t make it over to the brewery are covered.

Frank Barecich: “On the medical first responders, what we’re doing is since they cannot leave, we’re sending them trays of food.”

The place is known for its barbecue, and by the look of the food, you can tell why it’s called Holy Mackerel!

Check out the smoky brisket and the pulled pork sandwich packed with mac n’ cheese, and here’s a twist: a monster pretzel served with beer cheese.

It’s all up for grabs.

Frank Barecich: “There’s no limitations on the menu, so they can pick from anything on our menu.”

There is one requirement to get a free meal. You have to show up in your work clothes.

Frank Barecich: “As long as you come in with your uniform on, you’re good to go.”

Holy Mackerel intends to dish out meals as long as it’s possible.

Frank Barecich: “We have food. If we can give it to them, we’re gonna make it happen.”

Sgt. Rick Shawver: “It’s just fantastic. I mean, they really appreciate first responders, and they appreciate the community. I mean, this restaurant has really revitalized this area. It’s the best barbecue that you can get.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Holy Mackerel

1414 NE 26th St.

Wilton Manors, FL 33305

954-306-3690

holymackerelbeers.com

