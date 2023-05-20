The Holy Land Experience, Orlando’s controversial religious theme park, has seen its final days.

The end of an era was marked by its demolition. Claws tore at the last of the Roman Colosseum, one of the most iconic landmarks of the park.

The attraction opened in 2002 and told the story of Jesus through the eyes of Christianity.

Though it was revered by many, it was also mocked. The park’s gift shop sold Holy Land fanny packs and, using bean bags, guests could hit the devil with their best shot.

YouTuber Vincent Rodriguez lives in Orlando and bought a ticket out of curiosity.

“It was a pretty interesting experience,” said Rodriguez. “There was a lot to see and do. I could see why it had been here in Orlando so long.”

But eventually, the park was no longer able to make a profit, causing the gates to close several years ago.

“You have to be successful 365 days a year,” said theme park expert Abe Pizam, who believes that in the motherland of theme parks, this one didn’t fit in.

“It’s not compatible with Disney, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, or any of the main attractions,” he added.

Health care system Advent Health purchased the Holy Land property in August 2022. The company now planning to develop a four-story facility on the 14-acre property.

