Healthy eats on the menu at wellness-focused Jackson Food Hall

Eating healthy can be tough, especially when dining out. But a new eatery promises to keep you fit and your wallet fat. Deco checked out the healthy options at Jackson Food Hall.

Eating healthy just got a lot easier. Jackson Food Hall in Miami serves up wholesome food — and plenty of choices.

Della Heiman, founder of Jackson Food Hall: “Jackson Hall is the country’s first wellness-focused food hall in a health care setting. Everything here is really delicious.”

Located next to Jackson Memorial Hospital, the space offers five dining options under one roof.

From Mediterranean fare to Hawaiian poke bowls, the menu is all about eating right on a budget.

Della Heiman: “Della Bowls, it’s a fast casual, build-your-own-bowl concept. Little Island Poke Shop, which is inspired by the tradition of Hawaiian poke. Most of the options here are at a typical fast casual price point.”

Employee: “A lot of things you’ll see here are grains, vegetables.”

Check out the rotisserie chicken with vegetables — or the Mediterranean beef kebab.

Employee: “It s a chuck short rib, and it comes with basmati rice. Here we have a spicy tuna roll from Little Island Poke. We have a short grain sticky brown rice, spicy tuna.”

In the mood for a cocktail? Radiate Apothecary and Bar serves up drinks that’ll cure what ails ya.

Della Heiman: “We have a full menu of all kinds of healthy drinks like juices, smoothies, kombuchas, tonics, elixirs, and we also have a full liquor menu.”

Bartender: “Today I’ll be making our Radiate Penicillin cocktail. We’ll be using Cutty Sark scotch with our in-house made, 100 percent organic, cold pressed lemon and ginger juice. Garnish with some locally sourced bee pollen.”

Ahhh, bee pollen.

Customer: “Ginger, lemon. It’s a bit spicy. It’s delicious.”

So if you’re in the mood for something different and healthy, this hall has it all.

Della Heiman: “It’s this really vibrant community hub that seeks to give all of the people who spend their time in health district and beyond a space to come together and recalibrate.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Jackson Food Hall

1050 NW 14th St. Second Floor

Miami, FL 33136

(786) 529-3013

https://jacksonhallmiami.com/

