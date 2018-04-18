Have brunch in the sky at Pier Sixty-Six Hotel and Marina

Brunch is the cornerstone of any respectable “Sunday funday.” Day drinking and eating carbs. A legendary Fort Lauderdale destination is back in the brunch business, and it towers over all other eateries.

At Pier Top in Fort Lauderdale’s Pier Sixty-Six Hotel and Marina, Sunday brunch is elevated to a whole other level.

Amaury Piedra: “Our hotel team and our ownership group Tavistock decided to reopen it to the general public via our once a month brunch in the sky.”

Pier Top offers unparalleled views of the 954.

Back in the day, it was a major go-to spot for tourists and locals.

Amaury Piedra: “The Pier Top is an iconic venue in Fort Lauderdale. I mean, it was really the place to be.”

For the past decade, it’s been used strictly as a private catering space.

The public wanted back in — and the hotel listened.

Amaury Piedra: “There was so much demand from the local public to reopen it. We kept getting questions that we decided to reopen and engage the local community.”

The monthly brunch is a massive spread of all things delicious.

There are cold cuts and cheeses.

Small plate tapas with bite-size beauties placed upon them.

That’s just the start.

Amaury Piedra: “Carving stations to hot and cold stations to a seafood station to a pasta station.”

Your sweet tooth and your thirst are also well-served.

Amaury Piedra: “And of course the decadent dessert station, and along with that go bloody mary’s and mimosas. There’s really something for everybody.”

The kitchen is happy to whip up various deep-sea favorites like mahi-mahi and salmon, if that’s what you’re into.

Re-booting Pier Top meant the food had to live up to the legend of the place.

Greg McGowan, chef: “We have a lot of passion with the food that we do. We really make sure that our food matches up the view and the iconic history that this property has.”

Brunch in the sky is your chance to experience the visual wonder of Pier Top and have a great meal to boot.

Melanie, customer: “The brunch here is amazing. The food was great, the colors are fantastic, this view is amazing and we’re having a good time.”

Pier Top’s “brunch in the sky” is open for business on Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 13th. Prices are $75 for adults and $45 for kids 12 and over.

FOR MORE INFO:

Pier Sixty-Six Hotel & Marina

2301 SE 17th St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

(954) 678-3917

https://www.pier66hotelmarina.com/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.