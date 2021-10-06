The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is adding a pop of color this month.

Deco’s getting a look at how this SoFlo hotspot is getting pretty in pink for a good cause.

Rock on and think pink!

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood is joining the fight against breast cancer by bringing back its annual Pinktober celebration.

Susan Renneisen: “The Seminole Hard Rock plays a big part in our community. And we are involved in so many things. But October is really special to us.”

Pinktober is happening all over the hotel, from the shops to the hot pink Bora Bora Cabana at the pool!

Susan Renneisen: “That will be decked out in everything pink. If they rent that particular cabana during October, all the proceeds go to breast cancer funds and research.”

Poolside cocktails and fruit are delish, but you better bring your appetite to the Hard Rock Cafe, because a dollar from every Pinktober burger and tropical margarita is going to charity.

And save room for dessert!

Susan Renneisen: “There will be pink cupcakes sold at our Constant Grind coffee shop.”

These vanilla cupcakes come with a strawberry sauce you can drizzle on top and a sweet breast cancer ribbon.

Susan Renneisen: “Anyone that buys those cupcakes, all the proceeds will go to breast cancer awareness.”

Now that your tummy’s happy, it’s time to shop ’til you drop at the Hard Rock Store.

Susan Renneisen: “The Hard Rock store has many specials for the month of October. They come up with a very creative pink ribbon pin. There are special T-shirts and water bottles and a variety of other items.”

Part of the proceeds from these sales will also go towards breast cancer research because the goal here is simple…

Susan Renneisen: “Hard Rock has been a long-time supporter of making strides against breast cancer and all things breast cancer awareness. We will never stop until breast cancer is eradicated.”

