Spielberg, Winfrey among celebs giving life advice to graduates at virtual ceremonies

Celebrities are helping students graduate this year. Why? Because, well, the pandemic — plus, they’re bored. Deco has a star-studded commencement roundup from this weekend.

John Krasinski: “Class of 2020, what is up?!”

A graduation ceremony via Zoom, that’s what!

John Krasinski celebrated with college seniors from across the country, and he didn’t come alone.

John Krasinski: “She’s an inspiration of mine, and I hope an inspiration of yours. I don’t know if you know this person.”

Oprah Winfrey, boys and girls!

Oprah Winfrey: “I believe failure is an opportunity to move yourself in a different direction. It gets better, because you learned the lessons from the first time.”

Oprah wasn’t the only star with words of wisdom. Jon Stewart and none other than Steven Spielberg were in the house!

Well, figuratively, not literally. You know, social distancing and all.

Steven Spielberg: “Dreams are a great test, because a dream is going to test your resolve. and you’re gonna know a dream from a pipe dream.”

Tom Hanks: “Congratulations to you, chosen ones.”

And “Hanks” for the memories, Tom. The Oscar winner gave an inspiring speech to the 2020 class of Wright State University in Ohio.

Tom Hanks: “You started in the olden times, in the world back before the great pandemic of 2020. You will talk of those earlier years in your lives just that way: ‘Well, that was back before the COVID-19.'”

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds had an incredibly heartfelt message for his alma mater in Vancouver.

Ryan Reynolds: “I’m a writer, producer. Who [expletive] cares?”

Uh, anything else, Ryan?

Ryan Reynolds: “I don’t have anything super interesting prepared for you. I just thought that I would pop in and phone this thing in the way I phoned in my final year at Kitsilano Secondary School.”

And Vanessa Hudgens picked the perfect weekend to throw it back to “High School Musical,” with a rendition of the song “Breaking Free” with her friend, Broadway actor Max Clayton.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.