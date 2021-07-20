MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Gordon Ramsay will soon be opening a new restaurant right here in the 305.

The chef and popular TV personality announced a Lucky Cat restaurant will be opening in Miami Beach in the South of Fifth neighborhood.

The restaurant is set to open in 2022.

Ramsay opened his original Lucky Cat in London back in 2019.

Lucky Cat is a Pan-Asian style restaurant and will be the chef’s first business to open in Miami.

