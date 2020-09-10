Going green: Ninette Hair Studio in Miami shows off latest hair coloring trend

Going green has never been easier. Deco’s checking out a hair trend that’s getting the green light from some of the hottest celebs.

Keke Palmer (singing): “Love it when I’m getting thick, thick, thick, thick, thick.”

Keke Palmer did it. So did Lizzo and Demi Lovato. Billie Eilish is pretty much the queen of green.

And now you can be one, too! There’s no need to be blue — when you can go green.

Ninette Hair Studio in Miami definitely knows how to color your world.

Giannina Montanari, Ninette Hair Studio: “Our mission is for people to be able to express themselves from the inside out, and by the time they leave, have them feel fabulous.”

Green is hot, hot, hot for summer and fall … and one way to rock it is in your hair.

Giannina Montanari: “Here at Ninette Hair Studio, we’re all about the latest trends and giving you the latest styles. Today we’re using green on different hairstyles.”

There are several ways to make others green with envy. You can go all out like Keke and Lizzo, or color-block like Billie.

Ninette Hair Studio layered sea green and pink dye to create this whimsical look.

Giannina Montanari: “We’re going for a fantasy vibe, so we’re using, like, mermaid soft tones for the summer.”

Jessica Buffi, customer: “I absolutely love what I got done today for my hair. I’ve done colors in the past. I’ve never quite done something this adventurous, and I’m literally obsessed.”

Not ready to go full color? Go with peekaboo pieces in a lighter shade, like mint green.

Giannina Montanari: “It’s called a peekaboo piece because you don’t necessarily see them at the top of head. They’re just peeking out of her hair.”

This method uses foils to keep the color concentrated on just certain sections.

Giannina Montanari: “I always recommend to start with pastels. Pastels are normally semi-permanent colors that wash out within six washes sometimes.”

Both of these ladies already had their hair pre-lightened, so the dye job itself only takes about 20 minutes.

As far as styling goes…

Giannina Montanari: “Today we finished them off with beach waves, which is a fun and playful style in South Florida for summer.”

Jessica Buffi: “I absolutely feel mermaid fantasy, ready for summer, ready for fall. I feel like me.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Ninette Hair Studio

450 SW 8th St.

Miami, FL 33130

786-953-6667

www.ninettestudio.com

