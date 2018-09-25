Gloria and Emilo Estefan to recieve Library of Congress Gershwin Prize

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida power couple will recieve a special honor.

Gloria and Emilio Estefan will receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song in November.

The Estefans will be the first married couple and the first Hispanic musicians to receive the honor.

The award is given to living musicians who enhance cultural understanding and inspire new generations.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.