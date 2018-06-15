Gisele Bündchen apologizes for comments on young models

(CNN) — Gisele Bündchen believes she was “misunderstood” when she spoke recently about young models and Instagram.

The 37-year-old Brazilian supermodel is on the cover of the July issue of Vogue.

In the accompanying story, Bündchen explains that her younger sister created an Instagram account for her.

“If it was me, it would only be pictures of sunsets,” the model said. “It’s not my generation — I have to be honest about that.”

She went on to say, “I’m older, wiser.”

“If I had to promote myself in the way girls modeling now have to do, forget it,” Bündchen said. “I wouldn’t do it.”

An immediate backlash followed, with some accusing Bündchen of suggesting she was smarter than today’s crop of models.

On Thursday, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel tweeted a statement, “I’m sorry that my words in my most recent Vogue article were misunderstood.”

“My intention was simply to express that I come from an older generation and am not technologically savvy,” her statement said. “I admire the younger generation and their skill to manage all the added demand of social media.

“I certainly never feel that I am wiser than anyone, and I believe that we are all learning.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.