We’re so lucky to live in South Florida. It’s such a beautiful place. But it’s also a little trashy — literally. Planet Earth always needs some help to stay clean, and there are fun activities around town that will keep you active and environmentally friendly.

It’s happy hour at the Wynwood Yard. Time to get trashed — in more ways than one.

Julie Frans: “We’re doing a Pub Crawl Pick-Up with Debris Free Oceans and 4Ocean. We go from bar to bar, and people are able to drink a beer, pick up trash, go to the next place, and it makes it really fun while you’re doing something good for the community.”

The festivities begin with a beer at the yard, where you select your trash-picking weapons and set off on your adventure.

The adventure is littered with, well, litter. We’re talking about a lot of junk.

Julie Frans: “Our world is turning into a plastic wasteland, and we want to reduce all the plastic.”

It’s a hot one out there. Cool down with a draft beer at the first stop on the pub crawl: Gramps.

Joanne Lee: “I mean, who doesn’t want a free beer and pick up trash at the same time?”

There’s plenty of more garbage on the way to the next stop — Le Chick, where they’re serving up punch and vegetarian croquettes.

Julio Tenorio: “You’re drinking, you’re having fun, and you’re actually doing something good for the world.”

Will Ferrell (as Ron Burgundy): “I believe it’s ‘jogging’ or ‘yogging’ — it might be a soft ‘j’. I’m not sure, but apparently you just run, for an extended period of time.”

Ron Burgundy … so wise. But I wonder if he could have ever imagined the concept of “plogging.”

Frankie Ruiz: Plogging originated in Sweden, and it involves the act of running and picking up garbage along the way.”

Deco met up with a group of ploggers at Go Run in Kendall.

Frankie Ruiz: “Obviously, I’ve got my cross-country guys out here, too, joining the effort. But a majority of the folks who are doing this are adults.”

Plogging really is as straightforward as picking up trash while you jog. And just like in Wynwood, there’s no shortage of garbage to collect.

Plogger 1: “Not even a minute of running.”

At the end of a roughly three-mile run, everyone came back with a huge amount of trash. One guy even found a stray shopping cart!

Plogger 2: “We got a big haul with this one.”

Christina Avila: “We’re out there running, anyway, and depending on your speed, you can definitely take some time to pick up some garbage and help out the environment.”

Plogging is free, while the Pub Crawl is a $20 fee for first-timers.

