‘Game of Thrones’ star spotted in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A “Game of Thrones” star was spotted in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police officers posed with actor and Battle of Winterfell survivor John Bradley, who plays Samwell Tarly on the hit HBO show.

He traveled far and wide to South Florida for drinks and pictures with fans.

The agency shared their photo on Twitter and Instagram where it got lots of reactions, including from 7’s own Robbin Simmons.

Stop it!!!!! I hope this is an old picture and @johnbradleywest is not dealing with this rainy weather. i #SoFLo..but after 55 nights of filming that ONE ep, he can likely a few raindrops! #GameofThrones https://t.co/QtcLmeDkJD — Robbin Simmons (@RobbinSimmons7) May 5, 2019

“Game of Thrones” season eight, episode four aired Sunday night at 9 p.m.

