Gambas al Ajillo/Belkys

A classic seafood dish is on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Gambas al Ajillo

Ingredients:

1 pound shelled and deveined shrimp

1/4 cup thinly sliced garlic

1/2 cup olive oil

Red chili flakes

Parsley

Dry white wine

Lemon

1 tsp. Salt

Crusty Bread

Method of preparation:

Set stove to medium to low heat.

Add 1/4 cup of garlic.

Spin garlic until oils are released.

Add chili flakes.

Add pound of shelled and deveined shrimp.

Spread out shrimp into one layer.

Cook for five minutes until shrimp is pink.

Flip shrimp over onto other side.

Add two tbsp. of dry white wine.

Add tbsp. of lemon juice.

Add chopped parsley.

Toss and let shrimp finish cooking.

To Plate:

-Serve with crusty bread.

Serves: 1-2