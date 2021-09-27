(CNN) — Ooh la la la, The Fugees are back together.

The famed hip-hop trio made up of Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel launched a world tour in honor of the 25th anniversary of their acclaimed album “The Score.”

“As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement,” Jean said in a statement. “We would be a voice for the un-heard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”

These are their first shows in 15 years.

Their 12-city international kicked off Wednesday with a small pop-up show held in New York City.

The rest of the tour will commence November 2 at United Center in Chicago with planned stops in Los Angeles, Miami, Newark, Paris, London and more.

The tour will conclude in Africa, with the final shows taking place in Nigeria and Ghana.

Their first public performance was held in support of Global Citizen Live, an event calling on world leaders to defend the planet and defeat poverty, which aired Saturday.

The Fugees charitable fund will partner with Global Citizen to work on philanthropic initiatives around the tour. Take action for the chance to earn tickets.

Tickets for the tour are now on sale at LiveNation.com.

