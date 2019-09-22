Fricassée De Pollo/ ilov305

(WSVN) - How can we honor celebrities without our hometown rapper Pitbull? His restaurant is spicing things up on Miami Beach and we’re in the kitchen making his favorite dish as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Todd Williams iLov305 Steakhouse & Nightlife

The Dish: Pitbull’s Fricassée De Pollo

Ingredients:

1 oz. Olive Oil

4 Chicken Breasts

9 oz. Green Peppers

9 oz. Red Peppers

5 oz. Chopped Onions

5 oz. Tomatoes

2 oz. Garlic

1 ½ oz. Vodka

4 oz. White Wine

1/3 cup Chicken Stock

5 oz. Tomato Sauce

2 oz. Green Olives

½ oz. Capers

1/8 cup Golden Raisins

Salt (to taste)

Pepper (to taste)

Parsley (for garnish)

Special 305 Seasoning

Method of Preparation:

Add olive oil to a frying pan.

When the oil is hot, add the chicken and cook until seared through and deglaze with vodka.

Remove the chicken and set aside.

Now to the pan, add green peppers, red peppers, onions, tomato and garlic.

Cook until vegetables are translucent and soft.

Add chicken back into pan and add tomato sauce, white wine, chicken stock, olives, capers, golden raisins and salt and pepper to taste.

Place the pan into a 350 degree oven for 20 to 30 minutes until the chicken is cooked through.

Remove the pan from the oven, sprinkle with chopped parsley and a drizzle of 305 seasoning in oil.

To Plate:

Serve dish family style.

Serves: 4

iLov305 Steakhouse & Nightlife

1060 Ocean Dr

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-535-9773

https://ilov305.com/

