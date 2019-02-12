French Floral Designs offers dazzling arrangements for Valentine’s Day

Two days, people. There’s only two days left until Valentine’s Day. You can’t go wrong with flowers. But why settle for a basic bouquet when you can surprise your boo with a dazzling display?

The rose is considered the flower of love, and this Valentine’s Day, French Floral Designs in North Miami Beach is letting their creative concepts do the talking.

Veronique Touboul, co-owner: “We work with all sorts of flowers, like roses, hydrangeas, peonies and some exciting flowers like tropical orchids. Me personally, I like the contemporary style, but we also do traditional styles.”

Veronique and her team do it all, from whimsical unicorns to heart-shaped roses, to designs so big you need to walk around them just to take it all in.

Veronique Touboul: “I’ve always been a creative person. Some of the contemporary arrangements have got a style of their own. There’s a design that you don’t see anywhere else.”

Red roses are definitely a staple for Valentine’s Day, and French Floral Designs has plenty of ’em.

But they’ve also got you covered if you’re looking for something a little more unique to impress that special someone.

Veronique Touboul: “We’re gonna offer all sorts of colors too because not everybody wants red for Valentine’s. We all have different tastes.”

Need something simple and fast?

No worries!

The shop is opening its doors for the first time in their new location.

Veronique Touboul: “We’re gonna do little bouquets, little flower arrangements, orchid arrangements and retail flowers so that everybody can find flowers for their own budget.”

Can’t make it to the store yourself?

They deliver to both Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

At the end of the day, they just want to make sure their customers are satisfied and smiling.

Veronique Touboul: “You think about the joy that that’s gonna create to your customer. That makes me happy. When they get back to me and say, ‘Veronique, you did a marvelous job. That was great!’ That really makes my day.”

FOR MORE INFO:

French Florida Designs

1936 NE 163rd St.

North Miami Beach, FL 33162

305-893-7076

https://frenchfloraldesigns.com/

