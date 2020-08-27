Fox teases new series ‘Filthy Rich,’ ‘LA’s Finest’ and ‘Next’ in fall lineup

There’s more to the fall schedule than “The Masked Singer,” and when COVID shut down Hollywood, the folks at Fox had to get creative. They looked north of the border to bring in a couple of Canadian classics to join our fave reality shows like “Masked Singer” and “MasterChef Junior.” Here’s what we have to look forward to.

Cranston Johnson (as Luke Taylor)): “Fraud, money laundering and murder.”

Corey Cott (as Eric Monreaux): “That’s just the tip of the iceberg.”

Kim Cattrall is filthy, as she leads “Filthy Rich” as the matriarch of a mega-rich Southern family with a Christian media empire.

When she learns her husband has died in a plane crash, big secrets are revealed.

Kim Cattrall (as Margaret Monreaux): “He had three children outside this marriage.”

Steve Harris (as Franklin Lee): “Each of you will receive $1 million.”

Aubrey Dollar (as Rose Monreaux): “You’re valued at $2.2 billion.”

Kim Cattrall: “It’s a story you haven’t heard. I don’t think I know of any TV show like this, that goes to the places that we fear to go.”

The fight for the family fortune begins Sept. 21.

Jessica Alba (as Nancy McKenna): “People are in danger. We’re going to do this thing together.”

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba star in “L.A.’s Finest” as LAPD detectives taking on cases their own way.

The series is from the producers of “Bad Boys.” The action starts Sept. 21.

John Slattery (as Paul LeBlanc): “There’s an artificial intelligence loose in the world.”

And the edge-of-your-seat thriller “Next” follows a tech giant teaming up with an FBI special agent to save the world from a rogue AI.

John Slattery: “It’s a manhunt without a bad guy. There’s no physical presence of this thing. It’s just evidence, so you’re trying to figure out what it’s done and how far ahead it is, and what it’s going to do next.”

John Slattery (as Paul LeBlanc): “We need to find this thing and kill it.”

If you’re like me and can’t wait for more, you’re in luck. Check out the “Fox Fall Preview Special” next Saturday, Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m., right here on 7.

