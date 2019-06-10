Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi now offers Wine and Cheese sunset cruises

Having a glass of wine at sunset is a great way to relax. Now, there’s a new way to enjoy happy hour on the water. Deco hitched a ride on the wine and cheese cruise. All aboard!

Fort Lauderdale’s Water Taxi is a great way to explore the “Venice of America.”

Now you can cruise with a little Cabernet.

All aboard! The Wine and Cheese Cruise is setting sail.

Bill Walker, CEO: “We’re gonna do a 2 hour cruise tonight. We’re gonna go leisurely around a few areas on the intracoastal waterway. People really wanna go out and see sunsets, enjoy the waterways.”

The cruises take place all summer long.

It’s the perfect setting for a little wine, cheese and music.

Bill Walker: “We’ll probably go to a unique spot to watch sunset, and then venture on back and get dropped off right here at Las Olas again.”

And there’s no shortage of wine.

This taxi’s getting tipsy.

Brittany White, Constellation Brands: “This evening from Constellation, we’re featuring Simi. Simi winery is in Sonoma. We have a Sauvignon Blanc, a Chardonnay, a Cabernet and a Merlot.

If you’re a water taxi regular, your ship has come in.

Customer 1: “We did hopping, but we never had wine on it. We had to sneak it on. *laughs*”

Customer 2: “We love the Water Taxi. It’s got a niche that’s special to South Florida. When they do cruises like this and events, we try to turn out for because it’s a good time to meet new people.”

This wine bar has the best view in town.

Customer 3: “You know what? I just don’t get out on the water enough … I work on a boat. *laughs* Normally, I have to serve the wine, so it’s nice being served.”

Bill Walker: “Cheers!”

FOR MORE INFO:

Water Taxi

Riverside Hotel/Stranahan House

335 SE 6th Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

954-467-6677

https://watertaxi.com/wine-cheese-cruise-2/

