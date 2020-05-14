Former MLB pitcher Barry Zito revealed as Rhino on ‘Masked Singer’

“The Masked Singer” definitely hit it out of the park Wednesday night. In fact, it was a perfect, no-hitter, shutout ending of a show.

The Rhino: (singing) “I know you got mountains to climb, but always stay humble and kind.”

The rhino’s performance was inspiring.

The Rhino: (singing): “Let yourself feel the pride, but always stay humble and kind.

But unfortunately, the big guy had to let go of his horn-driven dreams.

Ken Jeong: “It is World Series pitcher, but most importantly, guest star of ‘JAG,’ Barry Zito.”

Jenny McCarthy: “At first I was thinking, because of his size, maybe a quarterback, but then I saw three quarters equally, 75, who is one of the greatest pitchers, won the Cy Young Award. I can’t believe I’m agreeing with Ken, but I think it’s Barry Zito.”

Both Ken and Jen were definitely on to something.

Audience: “Take it off, take it off, take it off!”

Nick Cannon: “Major League pitcher Barry Zito!”

Who knew a former professional baseball player could sing so good?

Barry Zito: “I came from a musical family. My mother and my father both worked for Nat King Cole in the ’60s, actually, so it was always something I wanted to do after my baseball career, and now I get to here in my studio in Nashville.”

Despite Barry’s baller performances…

Barry Zito: “Initially, I wasn’t sure I was going to do it. It was scary to get in a mask, you know, dance and sing. Usually, when I’m performing, I’m using an acoustic guitar, so this was really out of my comfort zone.”

So, why did Barry wanna be a rhino?

“I always wanted to be this big, intimidating guy when I was playing baseball, but since I came from a musical family, I always felt like I was a little more sensitive, not this big, strong killer athlete guy that I wanted to be, so the Rhino kind of represented that for me.”

The Rhino: (singing): “Bring back that loving feeling.”

We’ll never lose that loving feeling for ya, Rhino. Until next time, stay safe, ’cause it’s a jungle out there.

Don’t miss “Road to the Finals” next Tuesday. Then on Wednesday, it’s “The Masked Singer” season finale, right here on Channel 7.

