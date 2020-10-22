Florida Wine Academy in Brickell hosts wine tasting webinars

One thing that’s gone by the wayside during the quarantine? Wine tasting, although not wine gulping. One wine academy in Brickell has the solution: wine-tasting webinars. Just one thing: let’s try to keep it classy.

If you happen to think all wines taste the same…

Alessandra Esteves, Florida Wine Academy: “We have rosé wines, white wines, red wines, all the wines.”

Alex Miranda: “All the wines!”

Alessandra Esteves: “All the wines.”

Drink again.

Alex Miranda: “Yes, just a little more than that. Just kinda riiiiiight up here, give me a nice, generous pour. Perfect!”

I mean … sorry, think again!

Alessandra Esteves: “They come from different areas, different soils, different grapes, so all of that will reflect in your glass.”

Because the Florida Wine Academy is here to class up your glass.

Alessandra Esteves: “We are a place where people can learn about wine, spirits and sake if they want to become professionals, but also if they are wine lovers, wine collectors.”

It’s easier than ever now, with new webinars where you can get the full wine tasting experience, but from your dining room table.

Alessandra Esteves: “We ship the wines to all the people at home, and I would have the same wines. So, if you have questions saying, you know, ‘I cannot feel this aroma,’ or, ‘I’m feeling strawberry instead of cherry,’ we can all discuss the wine at the same time.”

The bottles are an additional charge, but some of the classes are free. Others cap off at just $20.

And there’s a lot to learn.

Alex Miranda: “What’s the science behind red wine teeth?”

Alessandra Esteves: “Yes, so the more you drink, the more your teeth are going to be red, so pro tip: have some sparkling wine. It’ll clean your teeth.”

Here’s another trick: after swirling both, you see how the wine in the glass on the right looks thicker?

Alessandra Esteves: “You see that the legs or tears of the wine are forming up. so now you can definitely say this wine has more alcohol than this one.”

Plus, how to avoid that horrible wine hangover headache.

Alessandra Esteves: “If you drink a full bottle of wine, drink a full bottle of water, too.”

The in-depth classes run about an hour and a half, and even though you’ll learn all wines aren’t created equal, the big lesson here?

Alessandra Esteves: “They’re just like kids. I cannot choose them. I have to love them all.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Florida Wine Academy

SunTrust International Center

1 SE 3rd Ave., Suite #1440

Miami, FL 33131

786-542-5887

floridawineacademy.com

