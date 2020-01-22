Fit Miami Festival is here to help with your top New Year’s resolution — staying in shape

By the end of January, almost 70% of people break their New Year’s resolutions. Especially the big one: to get and stay in shape! But an upcoming event promises to get you back on track and back in the gym!

If you’ve been slacking off your fitness routine, get ready to get fit!

The Fit Miami Festival wants to get you motivated.

Julia Lopez, Fit Miami Festival: “It’s a total health event that features the four pillars of health: fitness, nutrition, beauty and wellness.”

The event will take place at Mana Wynwood this weekend and will bring fitness pros and fitness fanatics together, and it’s not just weights and treadmills.

Julia Lopez: “Most fitness conferences are only about one pillar, being fitness. This is more holistic. We have beauty panels and workshops, makeup tutorials.”

Fit Miami will also feature yoga and meditation classes, as well as a kitchen lab.

Julia Lopez: “That’ll feature celebrity chefs. One of our highlight chefs is Allen Campbell, who is Tom Brady’s personal chef.”

Gym owners are also pumped about the event.

Manning Sumner, Legacy Fit Wynwood: “We’re gonna kick off the event with one of our pit classes. We’re gonna do it body weight style, and just give them a little taste of what we do.”

So if your New Year’s resolution needs a little boost, maybe it’s time to get fit in Miami.

Manning Sumner: “Miami is one of the leading cities in fitness, and for us to bring all our brands together, it’s just awesome.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Fit Miami Festival

Mana Wynwood

318 NW 23rd St.

Miami, FL 33127

305-573-0371

www.fitmiamifest.com/

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.