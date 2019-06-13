First posthumous song featuring Mac Miller released

(WSVN) - Mac Miller’s first posthumous feature on a song has been released.

Free Nationals released their newest song “Time” on Wednesday featuring Miller and Kail Uchis.

According to NPR, his family sanctioned the release of the song.

Miller passed away on Sept. 7 at the age of 26 from an accidental drug overdose, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.

He released his fifth and last album “Swimming” approximately a month before his death.

The release of “Time” comes on the same day Miller’s ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande performed a show in his hometown.

also how much support was shown for @arianagrande and love for @macmiller during thank u, next was amazing 😭🥺💙 #SWTPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/EkgPcgSTO1 — ♔Alexa Rae (@lexadee22) June 13, 2019

Fans captured videos of the tearful pop singer taking pauses at times when performing songs with lyrics that mention Miller and are believed to be about him.

