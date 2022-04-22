Event planning is not for the faint of heart, and finding a space can be a bit of a challenge sometimes, but one luxury furniture store is making it easy.

BoConcept takes the hassle out of finding the perfect space for your next gathering. Now, you can host in one of their luxury showrooms without worrying about breaking the bank.

Bo and behold. You can do more than just browse for furniture at BoConcept in Hallandale.

Timur Tugberk, BoConcept: “BoConcept is a Danish contemporary furniture brand. We like to create a monthly program that brings in different community figures.”

It’s free, and the best part is, you don’t have set anything up.

Timur Tugberk: “You get this beautiful, laid out showroom, which means the space, the lighting, the AV, the furnishings, things that are essential to producing an excellent event.”

Events like an art show.

Timur Tugberk: “We chose to make this specific female local art show the focus of our monthly creative program, with a collection of extremely talented female artists from all up and down the 305 and 954 region.”

Artists like Jacki Rosen.

Jacki Rosen: “I create works that are very moody, lots and lots of movement, and come from very, very, very deep inside.”

You can check out what a space would look like with the art before you buy it and take it home.

Jacki Rosen: “You go into a gallery, it’s just hanging on four walls. You come in here, you can see what it looks like in your bedroom, see what it looks like in your living room.”

Or see works from photographer Elisa Benedetti.

Elisa Benedetti: “I think that there is a perfect match between my photographs and this store, because it’s a modern style, so I think they fit perfect with the decorations that they have here.”

I’m taking this one home. Hopefully Susie Q doesn’t get jealous.

Timur Tugberk: “If someone is observing the photography, or the paint, or this beautiful sculpture, there’s a QR code next to it. They can scan it, see the information, see the price and buy right there.”

No matter what your next party is, BoConcept is definitely the place to host it.

Elisa Benedetti: “It’s comfy, cozy, chic, elegant, fashionable, very beautifully designed. It also is open to your creativity and your event.”

FOR MORE INFO:

BoConcept

The Village at Gulfstream Park

600 Silks Run, Suite 1280

Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

954-350-1941

boconcept.com/en-us/stores/find-your-local-store/usa/florida/boconcept-aventura

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.