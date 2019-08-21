Esotico serves up tropical paradise in downtown Miami

We’re about to save you a big chunk of change on a tropical vacation — because instead of traveling to the tropics, you can let the tropics travel to you. A brand-new spot in the 305 has an eye-popping menu that’ll have you feeling beach-ready — except you don’t have to be out in the heat to enjoy.

Welcome to the jungle. Welcome to Esotico.

Daniele Dalla Pola, Esotico Miami: “It’s my vision of modern tiki, basically. We didn’t want to go all the way tiki, because it’s too complicated, it’s too niche. This is my vision — the modern tiki — and I also wanna call it tropical chic.”

And at this new tropical paradise in downtown Miami, you’ll find a pirate’s best friend: treasure!

Daniele Dalla Pola, Esotico Miami: “The Treasure Chest is a classic tiki social cocktail. It’s a great way to have a drink together.”

But what exactly is in the Treasure Chest?

Daniele Dalla Pola: “Rum. Rum and rum.”

Got it.

Claire Locawich, diner: “Delicious. The absolute atmosphere and presentation of this is insane. I mean, it just brings another flavor to Miami that’s so special.”

This cocktail is lit! The King Ta Moko has gin and passion fruit, and it comes with an Elvis mug.

Daniele Dalla Pola: “He didn’t leave the building yet.” (laughs)

There’s no shortage of drinks here, with more than 200 kinds of rum.

And we haven’t even mentioned the food yet, like an octopus hot dog.

Aliette Wolf, diner: “Octopus on a brioche. Yeah, it’s my first. I loved it! so good. with spicy mayo, which is my favorite.”

There’s also a ceviche-type dish that’s topped with shaved ice, which is actually watermelon gazpacho. Wow!

And the Hawaii Five-0 is coconut fried rice and seafood served in a pineapple.

Veronica Zonta: “This was amazing. It was the perfect match between exotic and a more international taste.”

But Esotico isn’t just about the food and drinks. It’s a little slice of island life here on the mainland.

Aliette Wolf: “I feel like I’m in Hawaii or something. Hawaii meets Miami.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Esotico Miami

1600 NE 1st Ave., Suite 102

Miami, FL 33132

305-800-8454

www.esoticomiami.com

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.