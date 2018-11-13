Escape the week with Rooftop’s movie night

There’s lots of great stuff to do under the starry skies on a South Florida night. One of the coolest things is watching movies. The only rooftop bar in Fort Lauderdale is giving you the chance to kick back with a favorite film while sitting on top of the world.

If you’re clueless about how to spend your Wednesday nights, Rooftop in Fort Lauderdale has a cinematic suggestion you’re sure to dig.

Tony Boukhari, manager: “We wanted to create a unique experience where you could enjoy movies under the sky. We saw that no one in this area is doing anything like it, so we wanted to bring something new to the market.”

Ladies, listen carefully. You’re gonna love this next part.

Tony Boukhari: “From 8 p.m. until 11 p.m., we play a selected movie that our guests select through social media, and the ladies get to enjoy free Maison Belle Claire rosé during that time.”

Free rosé? Be still, my heart!

There’s also something to munch on, as well.

Tony Boukhari: “We also bring out some complimentary popcorn for everyone to enjoy, and we do different flavors from week to week.”

The responsibility for choosing the film falls directly on you.

Tony Boukhari: “The movie gets chosen through social media. We cast a poll on Instagram and Facebook, and then our guests that follow us on social media get to put in their vote, and then the winning vote is the one we go with.”

If only all voting in Florida could be that easy.

You know what’s also really easy? Picking a spot to settle in for an evening of movie watching.

From the bar area to the fire pit tables, there’s not a bad seat in the house.

Tony Boukhari: “We wanted to do something a little different than most places where, instead of having a massive screen, that way there’s no views obstructed. You can take your choice of where you wanna go and have a nice HD view of your movie.”

If you work up an appetite, the bar menu is always in play.

When you think about it, movie night at Rooftop may be the best thing that ever happened to Wednesday.

Tony Boukhari: “It’s a nice escape in the middle of your week where you get to step out of your house, enjoy a great night out, get a nice experience with a good movie and some cool laughs.”

Danielle, patron: “Oh, it’s amazing. We came for the movie, we came for the free rosé, and we’re lovin’ it.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Rooftop @ 1WLO

1 W Las Olas Blvd. Suite 700

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

(954) 523-1956

http://rooftop1wlo.com/

