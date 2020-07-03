Dylan Gilmer starring in ‘Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan’ at 11 years old

Getting your own TV show is a pretty big deal. It’s an even bigger deal when you’re a kid and Tyler Perry is involved. Deco caught up with the young star of “Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan” on Nickelodeon.

The rap game has never looked cooler.

Dylan Gilmer: “Ain’t no better feelin’. I tell ’em you gon’ love ‘Young Dylan.'”

Dylan Gilmer is taking the world by storm.

At just 11 years old, the rapper and actor is the star of “Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan.”

Dylan Gilmer: “It’s, like, great because to have your name on a Nickelodeon show, working with Tyler Perry and Nickelodeon, it’s just, it’s a blessing, man.”

The show follows a family whose world is turned upside down when their young nephew moves in with them.

Unlike “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Young Dylan” is a kid and an aspiring rapper. Like his character on the show, the real Dylan really can spit rhymes.

Dylan Gilmer: “Hip hop baby got me diggin’ in them old crate. Every bar fabulous, I just made soul tape.”

Dylan Gilmer: “I just always loved that. I used to memorize songs. Then, I started like writing my own music, doing freestyles. I still do freestyles to this day, and I’m making music. I’m ready to drop an album. Yea, it’s just lit.”

Dylan is an ambitious kid, and it’s that drive that led to Nickelodeon and Tyler Perry creating a show centered around him.

Dylan Gilmer: “I was so shocked because I always used to watch his movies with my mom and his shows and stuff like that. My favorite movie of his is ‘Daddy’s Little Girl.'”

He’s gotten to work with Tyler and also South Florida favorite DJ Khaled, who guest starred on the show.

Dylan Gilmer: “Y’all gotta chill with that groupie stuff.”

DJ Khaled: “He’s basically trying to say ‘You gotta chill out and just relax, man.'”

Dylan told Deco DJ Khaled gave him some great advice.

Dylan Gilmer: “DJ Khaled, like he’s just a fun person. He taught me to never give up because like, he’s up there up there, and everybody knows him, and I wanna be like him one day. Same as Tyler Perry. Tyler Perry and DJ Khaled taught me a lot to work hard and never give up because look where they’re at right now.”

As for who he’d want to work with next, it’s a no brainer.

Dylan Gilmer: “Drake, because, like, I grew up listening to Drake. He’s a great person. When you meet him, like, he’s really funny.”

