The Rock has always been our champion.

Last night, the superstar not only took home several awards. He was named the People’s Champion!

But it is what he did with that award that makes him a true fan favorite.

Kenan Thompson: “Oh, your grandma wants to talk about the vaccine? Well, speaking of Johnson & Johnson, have you seen Dwayne?”

Nothing like a Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson joke.

Kenan Thompson: “Or say, um, your grandma starts on climate change, well you now who’s definitely getting hotter, every year? Dwayne Johnson.”

Comedian Kenan Thompson, the host of the 47th Annual People’s Choice Awards, is spot on because The Rock is hot.

Fans voting him comedy movie star of the year for “Jungle Cruise.”

Dwayne Johnson: “With comedy, it always takes a great partner.”

Johnson dedicating the award to his co-star, Emily Blunt.

Dwayne Johnson: “She is brilliant, she is funny, she’s almost as filthy as me, especially when she drinks tequila. Emily Blunt, this is for you. Thank you guys.”

Fans also voting him male movie star of the year.

Dwayne Johnson: “The most important thing about being famous is to be kind.”

And The Rock’s not just all talk.

Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder: “I’m honored to present the People’s Champion Award to my friend, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.”

When the actor was presented with The People’s Champion Award, he did something awe-inspiring.

First, he introduced someone in the audience and asked if she would join him on stage.

Dwayne Johnson: “I wanna tell you just how much you’ve inspired me and everyone around you and certainly everyone here. I want to give you this.”

The Rock, giving his award to Shushana, a Make-A-Wish Foundation recipient.

Dwayne Johnson: “You represent everything that it means to be a people’s champion, so this is for you.”

The shocked teen graciously accepting.

The big guy with an even bigger heart closing with this.

Dwayne Johnson: “It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice. Thank you guys.”

