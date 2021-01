(WSVN) - Dustin Diamond, who played Screech from ‘Saved by the Bell,’ is battling Stage 4 cancer.

Diamond’s publicist confirmed that the actor checked into a Florida hospital over the weekend after enduring pain throughout his body.

The cancer was then discovered and he is now undergoing his first round of chemotherapy in hopes of beating it.

